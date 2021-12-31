Can 2021: between 3000 and 20 000 FCFA to have access to the stadiums

COCAN presents ticket prices for the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

Only nine days left and the kick-off of the CAN 2021 will be given in Cameroon. To be entitled to a seat in the stands of the stadiums, it is necessary to pay between 3000 and 20 000 F cfa. According to Eric Binfon, president of the ticketing commission of the CAN Organizing Committee (COCAN), the prices of tickets to the stadiums are structured in three categories. "Category 3, prices vary from 3000 to 7000 F; category 2: from 5000 to 16 000 F and category 1: from 8000 to 20 000". Ticket availability is announced in the coming days.

Tickets are made available to the public in the kiosks of the stadiums. "There are 9 in the city of Yaoundé, 6 in Douala, 4 in Limbe, 4 in Bafoussam and Garoua," informs Eric Binfon. As a reminder, given the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, CAF and the Cameroonian government have set the conditions for access to stadiums. Indeed, fans will not be able to access the stadiums in which the matches will be played; only if they are fully vaccinated and have a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours or an anti-gene TDR of less than 24 hours.