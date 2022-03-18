Elite One: the complete program of the 1st day unveiled

After the opening match of the Elite One professional championship last Wednesday in Mbouda, Fecafoot has just made public the complete program of the first day of the competition.

For the curtain raiser Elite One championship, Bamboutos FC de Mbouda faced PWD Bamenda. A match that ended on a score of 1-0 in favor of the Mangwa Boys. For the rest of the first day of the tournament, six matches will be held on March 20.

According to the federation's program, Douala and Yaoundé will be the host cities of these matches. In the first, Apejes de Mfou will face Djiko Fc de Bandjoun at 13:30 at the annex stadium of reunification, followed by the clash Astres Fc against Racing de Bafoussam at 15:30 on the same pitch. The third match hosted in the economic capital will cross Fauve Azur from Yaoundé to As Fortuna de Mfou at the Mbappe Leppe stadium at 3 p.m.

On the Yaoundé side, Panthère du Ndé will face Stade Renard de Melong at the Ngoa-Ekelle stadium at 13:30. On the same grass at 3:30 pm, Coton Sportif de Yaoundé will challenge Colombe Sportive du Dja and Lobo. Finally, TKC of Yaoundé will play against Union Sportive de Douala in Annex 1 of the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium at 3pm.

