Consumption: the price of the baguette of bread (finally) revised upwards

Millers and wheat importers in Cameroon have managed to make the government bend to the reality of the situation on the international market.

The government has failed to avoid inflation. Indeed, the Minister of Commerce authorized on March 16, an increase of 5,000 FCFA on the bag of wheat flour of 50 kg. Thus, it goes from 19,000 F to 24,000 F.

An inflation that now has an impact on the price of the baguette of bread. For this purpose, it goes from 125 F to 150 F for the format of 200g. This is what emerged from a meeting held on March 15 between the Groupement des Industries Meunières du Cameroun (GIMC) and the Minister of Commerce, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana. This increase compensates for the losses of importers following the Ukrainian crisis, we learn.

Recall that to put pressure on the government, the member companies of the Groupement des industries meunières du Cameroun (GIMC) decided on February 8, 2022 to stop deliveries of wheat and wheat flour across the country. A decision that resulted from the continuous rise in the prices of wheat on import.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

