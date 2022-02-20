Women's CAN 2022: Nchout Njoya Ajara package for travel to Gambia

Striker Nchout Njoya Ajara is suspended for the second leg against Gambia for accumulating yellow cards. This meeting counts for the last qualifying round for the Women's CAN 2022 in Morocco.

The indomitable Lionesses' second leg against Gambia will be played without Nchout Ajara. The Inter-Milan member has received a warning for a hand in the Gambian repair area. As well as one at the match against CAR.

The Scorpion Queens will host Cameroon on February 23rd. Ruthless on the grass of the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium last Friday, the girls of Gabriel Zabo largely beat the Gambians (8-0).

In view of this performance, the Indomitable Lions already have a foot in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2022 edition in Morocco.