Fecafoot: Félix Zogo charges Samuel Eto'o

Invited on the Vision 4 channel this Sunday, Félix Zogo, Secretary General of the Ministry of Communication severely criticizes the president of Fécafoot.

He did not go there with a dead hand. For Félix Zogo, Samuel Eto'o is a calamity. "Everything he has touched since he got off the pitch has ended in failure. Since he was captain of the Indomitable Lions, we have seen what happened to it: 2010 in South Africa, 2014 in Brazil. He brought us two play boys here. Clarence Seedorf as coach and Patrick Kluivert as assistant coach. We know what happened to it," he said this afternoon during the program "Club d'Elites".

Regarding the coach of the national team, the secretary general of Mincom doubts the choices of the boss of football. "Just recently, there is a name that came out (Rigobert Song ed). But from you to me, what are the achievements of this former captain of the Indomitable Lions? If it ever turns out that the president of fécafoot thought about it, it proves that he is not in his place. That he has not yet understood anything about the stakes of football management."