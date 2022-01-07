CAN 2021: TikToK becomes an official partner of CAF

TikTok and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announce a one-of-a-kind partnership that will offer exceptional content for fans, both on the continent and around the world valid from this CAN 2021.

This is TikTok's first major partnership in Africa, in support of football, the most popular sport on the continent. Thanks to this collaboration, TikTok will support the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations over one year, Africa's largest sporting event that will kick off on January 9, 2022 in Cameroon.

TikTok will also offer exclusive content for the CAF Champions League TotalEnergies 2022 and the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022.

Negotiated by AGON, the partnership between TikTok and CAF will allow fans to celebrate the unforgettable moments of the competitions. From pre- and post-match highlights to football-related challenges, TikTok will become a landmark for the spirit and passion of these iconic sporting events.

TikTok will offer its community new ways to create and engage in African football, with cool in-app effects, a special hub for tournaments as well as attractive features and filters for the football community.

The partnership comes as TikTok solidifies its position as a go-to platform for fans of men's and women's football with the hashtags #football and #Soccer accumulating 273 and 108 billion views respectively to date. On the continent, #AfricanFootball which has more than 48.3 million views is proof that Africans are fond of football content.

With over 1.4 million followers on TikTok, CAF's official TikTok account has also quickly become a portal to African football and with tournaments such as the CAN, growth and love for football continues.

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok's Head of Content Operations for Africa, said: "African fans have not been able to gather to celebrate the beautiful game due to COVID-19 regulations. For us, it is also an opportunity to commune again with football fans around the world, starting with the highly anticipated TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

"As a proudly multicultural continent, Africa radiates creativity and talent. There is exploitable potential that can be used to cultivate creativity on our platform. We look forward to inspiring fans to celebrate and participate in the production of content unique to TikTok, in the most African way possible, while providing great entertainment to the community.»

CAF Secretary General Veron Mosengo-Omba said: "We are really delighted to have TikTok on board as an official partner. Content about football in Africa is in high demand, and with TikTok we are able to create and encourage the online community to engage and create the kind of content that will bring both brands to new audiences. We look forward to working with TikTok to create true African football experiences for fans around the world.

"This partnership recognises CAF not only as a football organisation, but also as the largest producer of football entertainment in Africa, providing fans around the world with world-class football experiences throughout the year."

More information will be shared in the coming days, including what the football community can expect on TikTok. Fans are encouraged to follow TikTok Africa's social media pages for updates.

