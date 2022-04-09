Handball: lions to pack their bags in Egypt for CAN 2022

The decision was taken by the Board of Directors of the African Handball Confederation (CAHB) by videoconference on April 8, 2022.

The 2022 African Men's Handball Cup of Nations will be held in Egypt, but "subject to the results of the inspection mission of hotel and sports infrastructure", announced the CAHB. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's country was preferred to Angola, the only other candidate to host the competition.

Initially, the competition was scheduled to take place in January 2022 in Morocco. But on December 8, 2021, just a few hours after making the draw, the CAHB decided to suspend the results of the draw. And for good reason, an opposition appeal had been filed by one of the teams participating in the championship.

The competition is scheduled from June 22 to July 2, 2022 before being postponed again. According to the CAHB, the date initially planned coincided with that of the Mediterranean Games organized by Morocco in Oran. The date from 11 to 18 July 2022 was finally retained.

