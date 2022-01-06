Gabonese selection: Aubameyang positive for Covid-19

Two players and an assistant coach have tested positive for Covid-19 today.

As soon as he arrived in Cameroon, Covid-19 was detected in the Gabonese selection. Indeed, three people have tested positive for the Coronavirus. They are Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, midfielder Mario Lemina and assistant coach Yala Anicet.

The Panthers finally rallied to roger Milla's country this morning. And this after a mood swing yesterday due to a premium case. The team will stay at the Star Land Hotel in Bastos-Yaoundé.