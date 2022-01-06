    News

    Gabonese selection: Aubameyang positive for Covid-19

    Rachel M

    Two players and an assistant coach have tested positive for Covid-19 today.

    As soon as he arrived in Cameroon, Covid-19 was detected in the Gabonese selection. Indeed, three people have tested positive for the Coronavirus. They are Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, midfielder Mario Lemina and assistant coach Yala Anicet.

    The Panthers finally rallied to roger Milla's country this morning. And this after a mood swing yesterday due to a premium case. The team will stay at the Star Land Hotel in Bastos-Yaoundé.

    https://twitter.com/LPJGabonais/status/1479010907674062849?t=todxn_ZYzv1PvODmm44Gyw&s=19

