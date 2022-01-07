Homeless: jean Michel Nintcheu's march banned

Scheduled for this Saturday, January 8, the sub-prefect of Douala 1st prohibits the demonstration initiated by the SDF deputy; with a view to preserving public order.

The so-called "Peace March", an initiative of the regional president of the SDF, Jean Michel Nintcheu is banned. Scheduled for Saturday, January 8, the eve of the CAN, the sub-prefect of Douala 1st censorship for "serious threat of disturbing public order".

This decision of the civil administrator dated January 6 follows a declaration of public demonstration filed by the SDF deputy. Not surprisingly, this new march instituted by the opposition is banned by the regime in place. While those of the ruling party are authorized and "supervised" by the police.

As a reminder, the objective of this SDF march was to draw the attention of the international community to the "unacceptable" situation of the war in the western regions of the North-West and South-West. In addition, it was an opportunity to "denounce the arbitrary detention and demand the unconditional release of political prisoners of all stripes who are currently languishing in Cameroon's prisons."