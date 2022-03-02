War in Ukraine: a cell created to monitor the situation of Cameroonians

The Embassy of Cameroon in Germany is mobilizing to help Cameroonians stranded in Ukraine where Russia is conducting a military operation.

Since fighting began in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, many African residents have struggled to leave the country. In order to help Cameroonian compatriots stranded in Ukraine, the Cameroonian Embassy in Germany announced the creation of a strategic monitoring cell.

The diplomatic representation has also made available contacts allowing any compatriot in Ukraine to make contact with its services.

Videos of African nationals facing difficulties fleeing Ukraine have toured the world. Victims of racism, these Africans are denied the right to cross the border to safety. And find themselves stuck in Ukraine where the two belligerents clash.