Security: an anti-terrorist operation in the Far North

The Cameroonian army in collaboration with and the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), #FMM conducted sweeps in several communes in the Far North region.

Anti-terrorist operations have just been carried out in the far north. The localities of Vreket, Ngoshe and Kerawa, located respectively in the communes of Mozogo, Kolofata and Mora have passed to the end of the sentence.

Following this sweep, nearly 90 people arrested, including several jihadist fighters. In addition, military equipment was seized. As well as a large stock of food.

As a reminder, a similar operation had made it possible to get hold of a significant number of terrorists. Indeed, between April 27 and 28, 2017, the FFM and the army had neutralized about fifty Boko Haram fighters near Kolofata.