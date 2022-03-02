Ekondo Titi: sub-prefect and mayor perish in bomb attack

An attack by separatist fighters in Ekondo Titi in the southwest on Wednesday, March 2, caused the death of these two administrative authorities of the locality.

Ekondo Titi is once again in mourning. The sub-prefect (Timothée Aboloa) and the mayor (Nanji Kenneth) of this administrative district were killed today. Their vehicle fell on an improvised explosive device.

According to Mimi Mefo Info, this homemade bomb attack killed a total of six people. This is the driver of the vehicle, Meh Stanley, a CPDM section president, Ebeku William. And two bodyguards.

