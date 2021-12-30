Homeless: Jean Michel Nintcheu announces an event on the eve of the CAN

The deputy of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) is organizing a march on January 8, 2022 in Douala to express his execration in the face of the ongoing war in the North-West and South-West regions.

Jean Michel Nintcheu, a homeless MP, wants to make his voice heard. To this end, he announces a peaceful demonstration on January 8, 2022 in the city of Douala. Objective: "To denounce the arbitrary detention and calls for the unconditional release of political prisoners of all stripes who are currently languishing in jails in Cameroon" "To draw once again the attention of the national community to the unacceptable situation of war that persists in the North-West and South-West regions. »

For this march planned on the eve of the start of the African Cup of Nations (CAN) in Cameroon on January 9, 2022, the SDF deputy sent two requests for public demonstration to the sub-prefects of the districts of Douala I and Douala 3rd. To date, uncertainty hangs over the authorization of this march by the land chiefs. Opposition parties have repeatedly denounced administrative restrictions on their public demonstrations and political meetings.