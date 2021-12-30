Demonstrations not banned in Cameroon, except for protests

The young people of Mayo-Tsanaga organized a "march of thanks to His Excellency Paul Biya for his determination to offer the Cameroonian people the total CAN Energies 2021". Many of them took part in this demonstration, which crisscrossed the dirt roads of Mokolo.

Under the leadership of Health Minister Manaouda Malachi, all the elites of the region went out to accompany these demonstrations. We are talking here about municipal, administrative and traditional authorities.

The march was organized by supporters of the ruling party.















Protests in Mokolo, Mayo-Tsanaga

Until recently, several civil society organizations have been refused any demonstration. One of the reasons was the pretext for the Anglophone crisis and the other spoke of "the risk of spreading COVID-19."

The military court recently convicted members of the MRC executive board for peaceful protesting. Alain Fogue and Bibou Nissack were sentenced to seven years' imprisonment. They are accused of marching peacefully to protest against the war in NOSO.

These decisions focus on Cameroon

Voices are being raised from all over the world to express their desolation at seeing Cameroon fall into authoritarianism. The SDF is even ready to resume public demonstrations to protest against these outrageous acts.

The deputy Jean Michel Nintcheu of the SDF believes that "these verdicts"are "arbitrary and absurd". He adds that these sentences "are just one more illustration of the widespread repression against all dissenting and peaceful voices in Cameroon." He believes that they must be released "immediately and unconditionally; guarantee in all circumstances their physical integrity. But also, to put an end to the 'insane' persecution that those who peacefully express their opposition to power are constantly subjected to."

These crude sentences thus shine a spotlight on Cameroon. With the CAN 2021 and foreign journalists, Cameroon will be the center of attention for almost a month.