May 20 Celebration: The Civilian and Military Parade Back

After two missed appointments, the 50th edition of Cameroon's National Day will be solemnly celebrated throughout the country.

Since 2020, the May 20 protests have been suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic. But for this year, "The Head of State has instructed the resumption of the organization of the national holiday from the 50th edition which will be celebrated on May 20, 2022", informs a correspondence of the civil cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic dated April 5.

On occasion, the military and civilian parade returns. But the evening reception at the Palais de l'Unité remains suspended. According to the civil cabinet, as far as possible, an arms-taking ceremony will be held.

