New Bell Prison: MRC activist killed by cholera

The sympathizer of the Movement for the Renaissance of Cameroon (MRC) died on April 7, 2022 as a result of the cholera epidemic that hits the central prison of Douala in New-Bell.

Maurice Kamto's party in mourning. Rodrigue Ndagueho was an MRC activist arrested as part of the peaceful demonstrations of September 22, 2020 and incarcerated in New-Bell prison. According to the note from the MRC communication cell, he died after being contaminated in detention by cholera.

The national president of the MRC paid tribute to him on the official pages of his social networks. "Ndagueho Koufet Rodrigue died for peace, freedom, justice and the safeguarding of public fortune. The grateful party," wrote Maurice Kamto.

