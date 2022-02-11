FIFA ranking: Cameroon moves up 12 places

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) unveiled yesterday 10 February, its monthly ranking. Cameroon, ranked 38th in the world, jumped 12 places.

Bronze medallist at the CAN 2021, the Cameroon national team repositions itself in the FIFA ranking of the month of January. The Indomitable Lions are now 6th on the continent. A gain of three places unlike the previous ranking.

Senegal, the defending champion of the 33rd edition of the CAN, snatched first place in the African ranks. Algeria, 2019 African champions, follows Cameroon in 7th place. And made a free fall to 43rd in the world against 29th.

