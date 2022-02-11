Education: new textbooks for CM1 and CM2 classes

They will come into force at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. This is what emerged from the 21st session of the National Council for the Approval of Textbooks and Teaching Materials (Cnamsmd), held from January 31 to February 4 in Yaoundé.

The cm1 and cm2 classes will have the new textbooks on the curriculum from the beginning of the next school year. Of the 223 books evaluated, 28 are selected for these two classes in the French-language system. As well as for the English-speaking system (Class 5 and Class 6).

At the Cnamsmd meeting, 195 books were rejected. This 21st session thus completes the evaluation of the manuals of the primary system. Two years ago, kindergarten, Sil and CP textbooks were adapted to conform to the new curriculum. Textbooks in CE1, CE2, Class 3 and Class 4 classes were evaluated last year. Those of the CM1 and CM2 classes have remained on the program since 2018.