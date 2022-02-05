Infrastructure: 13.8 billion FCFA to rehabilitate the Babadjou-Matazem road

In a statement issued yesterday, the Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, said that the Babadjou-Matazem section will be rehabilitated by the Cameroonian company Buns.

An amount of 13.8 billion CFA francs has been mobilized for the rehabilitation of this road. Since January 2021, the rehabilitation work on this stretch of road has been abandoned by the company Sogea Satom. And for good reason, the insecurity linked to the Anglophone crisis. The site was the target on January 14, 2021, of an attack by secessionists.