CAN 2021: Francis Ngannou visits the Indomitable Lions

MMA World Champion Francis Ngannou visited the Indomitable Lions on Saturday afternoon. A few hours before the ranking match between Cameroon and the Stallions in Burkina Faso, the athlete gave his support to the players.

After Cameroon's barely digested defeat against Egypt, the Indomitable Lions will once again play a match against the Stallions. The match for the third place is held this Saturday, February 5 at the Hamadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaoundé. A small final that the Burkinabé approach with more enthusiasm.

https://twitter.com/AllezLesLions/status/1489947221848211460?t=dAuW2FU_gYjH7r9NtkbhHA&s=19