CAN 2021: UCB rewards the Indomitable Lions of 1972

The former glories of the CAN 1972 organized in Cameroon received yesterday, 2 million FCFA each from the Union of Breweries of Cameroon (UCB).

Six Indomitable Lions from 1972 have been awarded by UCB. These include Jean Paul Akono, Emmanuel Mve Elemva, Paul Nlend, François Bekombo, Michel Kaham. They each received 2 million FCFA and other endowments from the Cameroonian brewer.

For UCB, this recognition is timely. Fifty years after the last CAN organized our soil, this is the perfect opportunity to reward those who have made Cameroonian football what it is today.

