In the fire that consumed the discotheque tonight, 1 7 deaths were recorded this morning including 14 on the spot. Of the nine wounded taken to the central hospital in Yaoundé, two people have just died.

According to the director general of this health facility, Prof. Joseph Fouda, among the seven currently injured, five are in critical condition. This brings the death toll to 19 in this fire at livs Nightclub.