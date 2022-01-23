CAN 2021: Burkina Faso goes into quarters

Burkina Faso beat Gabon on a thrilling penalty shootout 7-6, with Ismahila Ouedraogo scoring the decisive penalty.

The Stallions qualified for the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations. On penalties, the Burkinabé delight their ticket for the rest of the competition.

During this meeting rich in twists and turns at the Limbé stadium, Gabon will have given everything. Led from the 28th minute, the Panthers still managed to get back to the score in extra time (90+1').

The Stallions validate their ticket thanks to the decisive penalty of Ismahila Ouedraogo. For the rest of the tournament, Burkina Faso will face the winner of the match between Nigeria and Tunisia.