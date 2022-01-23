Francis Ngannou: "I was more confident about my struggle"

The world heavyweight champion against the Frenchman Cyril Gane expresses his satisfaction at the end of this fight and returns to his contract problems with the UFC.

Humble winner! After his victory against Cyril Gane, the Cameroonian heavyweight champion is not proud. "I was more confident about my struggle (…) We all know that Cyril is a good opponent. Even if some say that I consider him the easiest opponent. This has never been the case. I have always respected it. And I knew he had the skills to titillate the belt. If I hadn't been there he would certainly have won it," Francis Ngannou told RMC Sport.

Asked about his future in the UFC, the Predator did not mince his words. "We have to resolve the situation with the UFC which is very tense lately. As for my future here, I know too little. But having as many cards as possible in hand, I think they will either arrange to find me in the middle of the negotiations or free me. "

As a reminder, Ngannou thought that his contract would end in May 2021 with the UFC. However, the champions clause meant it was extended. As a result, the Cameroonian athlete is demanding better conditions and more money.