Industry: a gas cylinder manufacturing unit soon to open in Douala

The Cylinder Company intends to invest 4 billion FCFA for the creation of a 12.5kg gas cylinder manufacturing unit in the economic capital.

We could move towards the end of the import of gas cylinders. Indeed, Cylinder Company Sarl plans to create a cylinder manufacturing unit for the conditioning of domestic gas in Douala. According to information reported by Eco Matin, this investment should amount to 4 billion FCFA.

The project that will be implemented in the city of Douala. And nearly 206 jobs are expected to be created through its commissioning. In addition to domestic gas cylinders, the plant plans to produce industrial and medical gas cylinders. As well as cylinders for fire extinguishers and steel compressors.

In addition, an agreement was recently signed between this company and the Investment Promotion Agency (API). It intends to provide Cylinder Company with the benefits provided for in Law No. 2013/004 of 18 April 2013, revised in 2017, setting the incentives for private investment in the Republic of Cameroon. To this end, the company should benefit from the tax-customs exemptions provided for by this law in its article 11, between 5 and 10 years, to set up its domestic gas cylinder production plant.