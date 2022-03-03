National n°5: a serious accident in Bekoko leaves 5 dead

The traffic accident occurred on March 3 around 2 a.m. at a place called Bekoko on the outskirts of Douala.

A collision pitted a jumbo jet truck coming from the PHP banner company in Njombé against a public transport bus. Toll of the incident: 5 dead and 11 people seriously injured.

According to Radio Balafon, the first rescuers met on the spot said that 3 deaths were recorded on the bus side and 2 dead in the truck including the driver who died in hospital. The wounded were taken to Laquintinie Hospital in Douala.

https://twitter.com/radio_balafon/status/1499289968094728192?t=zrivCrWf88g2aFelSMTcmA&s=19