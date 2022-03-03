Teachers' strike: 8000 integration files to be processed in 15 days

The Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reform (Minfopra), Joseph Le launched on March 2, 2022, a Quick Results Initiative (IRR).

This initiative aims to process over a period of 15 days, more than 8000 files of integration of teachers. The documents were received from the Ministry of Secondary Education and the Ministry of Basic Education. According to Minfopra, these files were filed on February 14 and 23.

In closing the work, Minfopra called on the members of the work teams to get to work resolutely so that on the evening of Friday, March 18, 2022 the objectives are achieved.

Since the beginning of the movement "We have supported too much" the voices of teachers have been raised to denounce their ordeal to integrate into the public service. The most publicized case is that of Mr. Haminou. The physical education teacher worked for about ten years without being entitled to any salary.

After his case made the rounds of social networks, the Minister of the Public Service signed, on Thursday, February 24, 2022, a decree integrating this teacher into the public service.

