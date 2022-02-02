Zambo Anguissa: against Egypt "we will be determined, we want to win this game"

In a pre-match press conference on Wednesday, midfielder Zambo Anguissa reassured of the group's determination to win the semi-final match against Egypt.

The Cameroon-Egypt meeting promises to be electric. On the side of the Indomitable Lions, morale is high. "Cameroon vs Egypt is a classic. We will be determined, we want to win this match," declared Zambo Anguissa.

He continues: "We are the privileged generation, we play in front of our people and our families. We really want to win this cup. We learn every day and we know what the task lies ahead. We have to play at our best level and get a positive result tomorrow."