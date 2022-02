Initially scheduled for next Sunday, the "small final" will finally be played on Saturday, February 5 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium. Announcement made today by the Organizing Commission of the African Cup of Nations.

This ranking match (third and fourth places) will oppose the losers of the two semi-finals that are Burkina Faso-Senegal and Cameroon-Egypt. These meetings are scheduled for Wednesday and tomorrow, Thursday 3 February, respectively.