Antonio Conceiçao was in front of the press today. In a pre-match conference, the coach of the Indomitable Lions reveals his ambition to win the match against the Pharaohs.

"We know we are facing the most successful team on the continent. We are very motivated and we want to win this game."

"Salah is an important player who can make a difference at any time. But, we will take up the challenge, so that we have a balance between our defense and attack strategy."

