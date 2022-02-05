Vincent Aboubakar: "Football is the mind"

The Captain of the Indomitable Lions, Vincent Aboubakar, has pulled Cameroon out of a mess. With his double tonight, he allows his teammates to go back to the score and win the 3rd place of the CAN 2021 on penalties 5-3.

At the end of this meeting against Burkina Faso, Aboubakar is delighted with this unexpected victory. "Football is the mind. You can go through all the difficult times, but when you're mentally strong, at some point, talent will make people talk. " he said.

Asked about his comments from the last match, Vincent Aboubakar makes a clean sweep of the past. "I've spoken with my teammates and they know what I think. That's life! We have to go on a new basis. We are looking to the future," said the captain of the Indomitable Lions.