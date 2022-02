The Indomitable Lions made a remarkable comeback, recovering from 3-0 to finally win a spectacular penalty shootout and secure third place at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon saves the honor! After being led 3-0, the Lions won on penalties 5-3 and won the bronze medal. Vincent Aboubakar allowed the host country to finish 3rd in the competition with a double tonight. He finished his CAN 2021 with 8 goals scored.