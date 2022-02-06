Kamou Malo: "It's hard to explain that after leading 3 goals to 0 we get our hair done on the wire"

Coach Kamou Malo of Burkina Faso did not hide his dismay after the unlikely defeat of his foals on penalty against Cameroon. The Stallions were snatched third place in extremis. They finished 4th in the African Cup of Nations.

"The sadness is great. It's hard to explain that after leading 3 goals to 0 we get our hair done on the wire. It must be said that in football it does not happen very often even if it is possible scenarios because we saw it tonight. The first lesson we can draw is that in football nothing is taken for granted in advance," Kamou Malo said at a post-match press conference.