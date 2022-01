According to the Minister of Communication, René Sadi, the jostling at the Olembe stadium last night during the Cameroon-Comoros match caused several victims. In detail, the incident caused 8 deaths, 38 wounded including 31 light and 7 serious.

The injured are being treated in four health facilities in the city of Yaoundé. In addition, the government spokesman informs of the opening of an investigation to elucidate the circumstances of this tragedy.