Ebaneck Desmond, magistrate in service at the Chamber of Accounts of the Supreme Court 2017-2019 has passed from life to death in this stampede at the entrance of the Stadium of Olembé.

A victory under the background of sadness after this meeting between Cameroon and Comoros. He actually had deaths at the entrance of the Olembé stadium. For now, no official statement is made public on the exact number of deaths.