Olembé incident: Albert Ze deplores the conditions of care for the wounded

Some of the wounded from the stampede at the entrance to the Olembé stadium yesterday were taken to the premises of the Messassi dispensary. The specialist in health economics questions the technical platform that welcomed the wounded of this incident.

Black evening at the Olembé stadium during the Cameroon-Comoros match. The stampede at the entrance to the sports infrastructure left 38 injured according to official sources. Some of the victims were admitted to the Messassi clinic, located not far from the stadium.

In an amateur video shot on the scene, we see wounded under infusion, lying on the ground at the entrance of the health facility. "The images of the wounded in Olembé stadium lying on the ground under infusion are nothing but a shame for us. But more for those who have refused for decades to review the copy of our health system, "said Albert Ze on tweet this morning.

Known for his positions on Cameroon's health system, Dr. Albert Ze has constantly proposed solutions for the improvement of health policies. Winner of the African Award for Excellence for the year 2019, the economist is also the founder of the Research Institute for Health and Development.