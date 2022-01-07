Guinean selection: three new cases of Covid-19 recorded

Players Seydouba Soumah and Morlaye Sylla as well as Deputy Steward Amadou Diallo are positive for Covid-19.

The coronavirus has just hit Guinea once again. The national Syli arrived in Cameroon early this morning. Unfortunately for the Guinean selection, three new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded within the group. They are the players Seydouba Soumah and Morlaye Sylla as well as Amadou Diallo, deputy intendant.

The Guinea team had to leave Kigali without these three members of the delegation. But according to the federation, they will join the rest of the group once they test negative for the pandemic. Housed in Pool B, the Guinean selection will stay at the Tagidor Garden in Bangou. The players will play their matches at the Kouekong Omnisports Stadium in Bafoussam.