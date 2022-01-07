CAN 2021: Equatorial Guinea is in Douala

The Nzalang Nacional landed in the city of Douala. The Equatorial Guinean selection will play its group stage of the CAN 2021.

The Equatorial Guinea team set foot on the soil of Douala tonight. The Nzalang Nacional takes up residence at the Hotel La Falaise in Bonapriso. The North Annex Stadium of the Japoma Complex was chosen as their training ground.

Housed in Pool E, the Equatorial Guinean team will begin its group stage on January 12 by facing Côte d'Ivoire. Then Algeria (January 16) and on the third day Sierra Leone (January 20).