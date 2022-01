Didier Gomes Da Rosa's protégés left Abu Dhabi airport a few hours ago. Their arrival in Cameroon on January 7 is scheduled for the evening. The 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) opens on 9 January 2022.

