CAN 2021: Algeria postpones its date of arrival in Cameroon

Initially scheduled for today, the arrival of the Algerian selection on Cameroonian soil is postponed for 48 hours.

It is the ball of the arrivals of the selections on the Cameroonian territory. To this end, Algeria postponed its landing in the country for two days. The Fennecs are finally announced for January 8th. They will take up residence at the Onomo Hotel in Douala.

In a friendly match yesterday in Doha, Qatar, the Algerian team beat Ghana by 3 goals to 0. Djamel Belmadi's protégés will be on January 11 against Sierra Leone at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.