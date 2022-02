Caf President Patrice Motsepe visited a Muslim prayer service at the Central Mosque of the Briquetterie in Yaoundé yesterday.

Accompanied by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, he donated US$200,000 (CFAF 114,500,000) to Muslim communities in Cameroon on behalf of the Motsepe Foundation.

https://fb.watch/aZYhsH43tK/