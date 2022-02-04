CAS rehabilitates Issa Hayatou

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)

cancels the one-year suspension of all football-related activities by the FIFA Ethics Committee against Issa Hayatou.

In August 2021, the adjudicatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee sentenced the former President of the African Confederation (1988-2017), Issa Hayatou, to a one-year suspension from all football-related activities. The cause, his action in the signing of a contract with Lagardère Sports in September 2016, contrary to competitive principles.

Indeed, this clause guaranteed the French company the management of the TV and marketing rights of the competitions organized by CAF until 2028.

