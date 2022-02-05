African Super League: the start date of the competition unveiled

The President of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe announces the start of the African Super League for September 2023.

Patrice Motsepe made the announcement public at a press conference on Friday, February 4. The CAF president also invited leaders of the best African clubs to take part in a meeting tomorrow in the city of Douala.

The African Super League will be made up of the top 20 African clubs. The latter will be chosen on the basis of their African results during the last five years, must have academies and women's football teams.