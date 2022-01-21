MMA-UFC: Francis Ngannou puts his title back on the line

The UFC World Heavyweight Champion will face his former partner Ciryl Gane on the night of Saturday, January 22 in California.

This is the duel of the titans! Ten months after giving Africa a third UFC title by taking the heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou puts it back on January 22 against Ciryl Gane, his former sparring partner in early 2019.

The "Predator" intends to keep its title. In Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), the Cameroonian athlete has 19 fights for 16 victories (including 12 by KO). On March 21, 2021, he won the UFC heavyweight title in 52 seconds against American Stipe Miocic.