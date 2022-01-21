CAN 2021: The best attack goes to Cameroon

At the end of the group matches of this CAN, the Indomitable Lions finish at the top of Pool A with 7 points, followed by Nigeria and Ivory Coast with six points each.

Cameroon has the best attack in the competition at the end of the group stages. Antonio Conceiçao's colts have seven goals scored, 5 of which go to Vincent Aboubakar (top scorer) and the other two to Kark Toko Ekambi. The captain of the Lions is followed by the Malian striker Ibrahima Koné with 3 achievements.

Overall, there were 68 goals in the first round of the tournament. Mauritania eliminated yesterday, is the only team failed to score a single goal. The best defense goes to the Lions of Teranga, with 0 goals conceded.