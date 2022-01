The Minister of Public Health responds to conspiracy theorists who accuse Cameroon of tripping Covid-19 tests.

The Minister of Health is categorical. Cameroonian laboratories are not able to perform Covid-19 tests on players. In accordance with the government's agreements with CAF "(…) The control of CAF teams, officials and delegations is the responsibility of CAF which uses a foreign laboratory for this purpose," Manaouda Malachie said in a tweet.