CAN 2021: five authority replacements per team

CAF will apply the rule of five substitutions per match during the CAN 2021 in Cameroon. Objective, to reduce disruption during meetings.

The African Cup of Nations starts tomorrow, 9 January 2022 in Yaoundé. During the competition, each team will be allowed to make five substitutions. The application of this rule of five is intended to reduce disruption during the match. "In the event of an extension, the teams will each be entitled to an additional replacement and will benefit from an additional replacement opportunity; replacements may also be made before the start and at half-time of the extension.", informs the body of African football.

In the same press release, the CAf provides details about the players who tested positive for the Coronavirus. During the competition, a player who tests positive for Covid-19 will not be admitted to the stadium. "A team will be required to play a match if it has a minimum of eleven (11) players available who have tested negative. In case of absence of a goalkeeper, another player of the team must replace the goalkeeper, provided that the total number of players available is at least eleven."