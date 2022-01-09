CAN 2021: place in the opening match!

Here we are on the said day! After months of tumult, the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) can finally begin in Cameroon.

The competition will kick off at 5pm local time. Cameroon face Burkina Faso at the Olembé Stadium in Yaoundé. The Indomitable Lions will be able to count on the support of the Cameroonian people at the beginning of this first match of the competition.

For this meeting, the Stallions will have to put aside their grumbling of the last 24 hours. Although affected by five players who tested positive for Covid-19, the Burkinabe team is not ready to give up the fight.

See you at 16h GMT to live this great moment of African football on Cameroonian soil. Indomitable Lions vs. Stallions, the match promises to be feverish!