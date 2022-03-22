Indomitable Lions: André Onana victim of a traffic accident

The doorman of the Indomitable Lions André Onana was the victim of a traffic accident this morning on the Yaoundé-Douala axis.

The goalkeeper of the national team was going to Douala to join his teammates in training since Monday, March 21. On the road, his vehicle collided with another. The accident occurred this morning on the national road n°3 precisely in the locality of Sombo.

More fear than harm, André Onana escaped unscathed from this traffic accident despite the condition of his car. The player will continue his journey to take part in the preparation camp for the double confrontation against Algeria.

https://twitter.com/abkradiofm/status/1506180884608827393?t=mPZZbVa-aXs-p3lJ7x8rWA&s=19

