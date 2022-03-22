Cameroon -Algeria: Ngamaleu forfeit, Souaibou Marou in reinforcement

Injured in club this weekend, Moumi Ngamaleu is forfeited for the double confrontation against Algeria on March 25 and 29 counting for the play-offs of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The Young Boys member suffered a ligament injury during the home match against FC Zurich last Saturday. The midfielder is replaced by the local Souaibou Marou.

The player of Coton Sport de Garoua thus makes his first entry into the national team. He is the second flagship club foal in the north to be summoned by Rigobert Song after Patient Wassou Goue.

https://twitter.com/LIndomptables/status/1506203317931761668?t=mWyZCeZumNxBqKg6X6Q3DQ&s=19

